The La Crosse Community Theatre will announce the 2019 class of inductees into its Hall of Fame during the annual Patron Gala Fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6, being held at Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 Front St. S.
The event will include cocktails, live music by Under Paris Skies, hors d'oeuvres, champagne, dessert, cash bar, live auction and raffles. LCT will also announce its 2019-2020 season with brief samples from upcoming productions and musical numbers from both the current and upcoming season.
Tickets are $50, with half the cost serving as a donation to LCT. Tickets are available at www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 608-784-9292.
