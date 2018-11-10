La Crosse Community Theatre will hold auditions for the thriller, “Wait Until Dark,” starting at 7 p.m. Nov 26-27, at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 S. Front St. Performances will run Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 24 to Feb. 10.
In “Wait Until Dark,” a sinister con man and two ex-convicts are about to meet their match.
They have traced a valuable doll to the apartment of Susy, a blind woman.
The men hatch a plot against Susy to retrieve the doll, but Susy uncovers their plan. A deadly game of cat and mouse ensues.
“Wait Until Dark” will be directed by Grant Golson, who has been LCT’s producing artistic director since Aug. 2017. Originally from Overland Park, Kansas, he has worked in fundraising and administration for The Lyric Opera of Kansas City and The ALS Association Mid-America Chapter. Prior to that, Golson spent 10 years as an equity actor in New York City and around the country.
Midway through that journey, he took a shot at directing and found it to be another great passion. Golson recently received his MBA from the University of Kansas.
A guest artist will play the role of Susy. There are roles available for several men and one girl (age 8 or older).
A complete breakdown of roles available can be found online at www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org.
First-time auditionees are welcome.
Signing up for auditions is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.
For more information or to sign up for an audition, call 608-784-9292.
