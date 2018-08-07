The La Crosse Community Theatre will hold auditions for the Neil Simon comedy, “Fools,” starting at 7 p.m. Aug. 27-28, at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 S. Front St.
In Simon’s classic comedy, Leon Tolchinsky has landed a terrific teaching job in an idyllic village. He arrives to find people sweeping dust from the stoops back into their houses and milking cows upside down. The town has been cursed with chronic stupidity and anyone who stays longer than 24 hours becomes cursed as well.
To further complicate matters, Leon has fallen in love with a girl so dumb that she just learned how to sit down. Can he break the curse in time?
Roles are available for males and females 16 and older, and no experience is necessary. A complete breakdown of roles available can be found online at www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org.
“Fools,” which opens Oct. 11, will be directed by guest artist Liz Golson. She received her BFA in music theater from The Hartt School in 2007 and has acted professionally all over the country. Golson has begun to direct and choreograph, most recently choreographing “Cabaret” at LCT last spring.
Signing up for auditions is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information or to sign up for an audition, call 608-784-9292.
