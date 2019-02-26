The La Crosse Community Theatre will hold auditions for the musical, “Newsies,” on March 18-19 at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 S. Front St. Auditions start at 7 p.m., with youth auditions on Monday and adult auditions on Tuesday.
Set in New York City at the turn of the century, “Newsies” is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of newsies, who dreams of a better life. But when publishing titan, Joseph Pulitzer, raises distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike.
Guest artist William Garcia will direct “Newsies.” Garcia first appeared on stage at the age of 7, and quickly realized that what he really wanted to do was direct. He holds a bachelor’s degree in film production from the University of Texas at Austin, and a master’s in English Literature with an emphasis on Drama from Middlebury College.
Before moving to La Crosse, he served as the primary director for the Ypsilanti Youth Theatre. He also served as sponsor and director of the Washtenaw International High School Drama program. He has also directed and produced several short films. This season, he appeared in LCT's productions of “Fools” and “Wait Until Dark.”
Auditions are open to ages 8 and up. A complete breakdown of roles available can be found online at www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org/volunteer/audition.
Auditionees should prepare 30 seconds of singing with accompaniment (pianist, CD player, or digital source provided) and be dressed to move for a dance audition. No experience is necessary. Signing up for auditions is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.
Rehearsals begin March 25 and performances run May 10-26.
For more information, or to sign up for an audition, call 608-784-9292.
