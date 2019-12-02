La Crosse Community Theatre to hold auditions for 'Don't Dress for Dinner'

The La Crosse Community Theatre will hold auditions for its performance of "Don't Dress for Dinner," at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 Front Street S.

"Don't Dress for Dinner" will be directed by guest artist, Liz Golson, and will provide an evening of hilarious confusion as the characters improvise at breakneck speed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auditions are open for ages 18 and up, with roles for three men and three women available. No preparation is required and first-time auditionees are welcome, as perusal scripts will be available at the box office with a $5 refundable deposit.

Performances will be Thursday through Sundays running Jan. 24 through Feb. 2, 2020. Rehearsals are scheduled Mondays through Fridays beginning Dec. 9.

For more information, call the box office at 608-784-9292 or visit https://www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org/audition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.