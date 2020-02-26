La Crosse Community Theatre to hold auditions for 'Sweeney Todd'

The La Crosse Community Theatre will hold auditions for the spring musical, Sondheim's "Sweeney Todd," at 6 p.m. March 2 and 3 at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 Front St. S., La Crosse.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The infamous musical will be directed by Matthew Scott Campbell of Viterbo University and is looking for a cast of men and women age 18 and up, with one role available for a boy age 13 and up. A complete breakdown of roles available can be found online at www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org/audition.

People interested in auditioning should prepare 30 seconds to one minute of singing with accompaniment. First-time auditionees are welcome.

Performances are Thursdays through Sundays, May 1 through 17. Rehearsals are scheduled Mondays through Fridays beginning March 9. For more information, call the box office at 608-784-9292.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.