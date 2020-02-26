You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse Community Theatre to hold auditions for 'Sweeney Todd'
La Crosse Community Theatre to hold auditions for 'Sweeney Todd'

The La Crosse Community Theatre will hold auditions for the spring musical, Sondheim's "Sweeney Todd," at 6 p.m. March 2 and 3 at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 Front St. S., La Crosse.

The infamous musical will be directed by Matthew Scott Campbell of Viterbo University and is looking for a cast of men and women age 18 and up, with one role available for a boy age 13 and up. A complete breakdown of roles available can be found online at www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org/audition.

People interested in auditioning should prepare 30 seconds to one minute of singing with accompaniment. First-time auditionees are welcome.

Performances are Thursdays through Sundays, May 1 through 17. Rehearsals are scheduled Mondays through Fridays beginning March 9. For more information, call the box office at 608-784-9292.

