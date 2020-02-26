La Crosse Community Theatre to hold auditions for 'Sweeney Todd'

The La Crosse Community Theatre will hold auditions for the spring musical, Sondheim's "Sweeney Todd," at 6 p.m. March 2 and 3 at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 Front St. S., La Crosse.
The infamous musical will be directed by Matthew Scott Campbell of Viterbo University and is looking for a cast of men and women age 18 and up, with one role available for a boy age 13 and up. A complete breakdown of roles available can be found online at www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org/audition.
People interested in auditioning should prepare 30 seconds to one minute of singing with accompaniment. First-time auditionees are welcome.
Performances are Thursdays through Sundays, May 1 through 17. Rehearsals are scheduled Mondays through Fridays beginning March 9. For more information, call the box office at 608-784-9292.