The La Crosse Community Theatre will induct Morrie Enders, Jo Ann Jenkins and Suzanne Young to its Hall of Fame April 6 at its annual patron gala fundraiser.
The honorees were constant and invaluable for decades, according to Grant Golson, producing artistic director. Morrie Enders created a true theatre family, drawing many newcomers to the stage.
Jo Ann Jenkins was the face and voice of La Crosse Community Theatre, the first person at the box office window each day, and the last to bid theatre goers "good night" after a show for more than 30 years.
Suzanne Young was bitten by the theatre bug after high school and has been an enthusiastic volunteer for more than 50 years.
The fundraiser begins at 5 p.m. at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 Front St. S.
Tickets are $50 and include entrance to the cocktail hour and presentation, complimentary champagne, dessert and a $25 patron donation. Contact lacrossecommunitytheatre.org or the box office at 608-784-9292.
