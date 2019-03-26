Try 3 months for $3

The La Crosse Community Theatre will induct Morrie Enders, Jo Ann Jenkins and Suzanne Young to its Hall of Fame April 6 at its annual patron gala fundraiser.

The honorees were constant and invaluable for decades, according to Grant Golson, producing artistic director. Morrie Enders created a true theatre family, drawing many newcomers to the stage.

Jo Ann Jenkins was the face and voice of La Crosse Community Theatre, the first person at the box office window each day, and the last to bid theatre goers "good night" after a show for more than 30 years.

Suzanne Young was bitten by the theatre bug after high school and has been an enthusiastic volunteer for more than 50 years.

The fundraiser begins at 5 p.m. at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 Front St. S.

Tickets are $50 and include entrance to the cocktail hour and presentation, complimentary champagne, dessert and a $25 patron donation. Contact lacrossecommunitytheatre.org or the box office at 608-784-9292.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.