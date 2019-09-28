Grant Golson, La Crosse Community Theatre’s producing artistic director and co-director of the thriller “Bad Seed,” always has been an avid fan of both horror and thriller movies. As a child, he wasn’t allowed to watch gory R-rated movies and instead was allowed to watch the scary movies of his parents’ generation.
“When the film adaptation of ‘Bad Seed’ released in 1956, it had audiences in a tizzy,” Golson said. “Never before had a child been portrayed as a cold-blooded killer. Hollywood went so far as to rewrite the ending to make it more acceptable to audiences of the day. However, nothing can top the original ending. Curious to know what happens? Come see ‘Bad Seed’ at LCT and discover why this story lives on 65 years after the original novel was published.”
“Bad Seed is an enduring story that has been told time and time again. It is such a great yarn that it has been made into three different movies over the years and countless re-tellings. The story has always fascinated me especially as a child. How could a youth be so cold and calculating from such a young age? Especially when she has grown up in a house full of love. Not only is this a thrilling tale with a shocking climax, but it is a fascinating look at the nature versus nurture argument,” Golson said.
Written by playwright Maxwell Anderson, from William March’s novel, “Bad Seed” is the story of evil queen Rhoda Penmark. On the surface, she is sweet, charming, full of old-fashioned graces, loved by her parents and admired by all her elders. But after a boy from her class wins the penmanship medal instead of her, Rhoda’s charm turns to spite.
When the boy mysteriously drowns at a picnic, Mrs. Penmark can’t shake the feeling that Rhoda was somehow involved. Would Rhoda do anything to get the medal she felt she deserved?
For co-director Colin Thelen, who is making his directorial debut, the show has posed some difficult questions to ponder: “Can a seed be bad? Not can a seed become bad, but can a seed be bad? From its inception? So irredeemable that no amount of love and nurturing can hope to overcome its inevitable fate?” Thelen said.
Bad Seed opened on Broadway in 1954 and ran for 334 performances. Nancy Kelly, who portrayed Christine, brought home the Tony Award for best actress in a play in 1955. The play was also shortlisted for the 1955 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, but Joseph Pulitzer Jr. pressured the prize jury into presenting the award to “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” instead. While the show was written in the 1950s, it feels as fresh and relevant today as it did then.
“The intimacy of the Veterans Studio Theatre is a perfect place to present ‘Bad Seed’ — a gripping, chilling and thought-provoking show that will leave you hanging on the edge of your seat,” said Bradley Weber, president of the LCT board of directors.
