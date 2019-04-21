La Crosse Community Theatre will hold auditions at 4 p.m. April 29 and 30, at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts.
The auditions are for the youth production, "Dr. Evil and the Basket of Kittens." Auditions are open to boys and girls, ages 8 to 18. First-time auditionees are also welcome.
A complete breakdown of roles available can be found online at www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org/volunteer/audition. Signing up for auditions is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.
