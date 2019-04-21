Try 3 months for $3

La Crosse Community Theatre will hold auditions at 4 p.m. April 29 and 30, at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts.

The auditions are for the youth production, "Dr. Evil and the Basket of Kittens." Auditions are open to boys and girls, ages 8 to 18. First-time auditionees are also welcome.

A complete breakdown of roles available can be found online at www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org/volunteer/audition. Signing up for auditions is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.