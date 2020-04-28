La Crosse Concert Band cancels June concerts, hopes to resume in July
La Crosse Concert Band has called off its June concerts because of COVID-19 restrictions.

 Tribune file photo

The La Crosse Concert Band announced Tuesday it has cancelled its June concerts and rehearsals, and will reevaluate the rest of the season before June 1.

The band has provided a century-old tradition of summer concerts and this year was planning to perform in the new band shell in Riverside Park.

The band’s board made the decision because the governor’s safer-at-home order was extended through May 26 and school buildings — used for rehearsals and rain sites — are closed through June 30.

Board members said they remain hopeful to resume in July, “but the final decision will be based on our legal, social and ethical responsibility to our players, our audiences and the greater La Crosse community.”

