La Crosse Concert Band cancels June concerts, hopes to resume in July

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The La Crosse Concert Band announced Tuesday it has cancelled its June concerts and rehearsals, and will reevaluate the rest of the season before June 1.

The band has provided a century-old tradition of summer concerts and this year was planning to perform in the new band shell in Riverside Park.

The band’s board made the decision because the governor’s safer-at-home order was extended through May 26 and school buildings — used for rehearsals and rain sites — are closed through June 30.

Board members said they remain hopeful to resume in July, “but the final decision will be based on our legal, social and ethical responsibility to our players, our audiences and the greater La Crosse community.”