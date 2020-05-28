La Crosse Concert Band cancels season

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The La Crosse Concert Band, which has entertained summertime audiences for more than a century, has canceled its 2020 season because of ongoing concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band’s board of directors voted unanimously to cancel all concerts for the remainder of the season, which would have been the first with the new band shell in Riverside Park.

“The safety of our players, our staff, our audience and our guest soloists has to be the highest priority, according to a board statement. “Even if we could devise a social distancing plan for the band and trust that our audience would follow social distancing guidelines, there are also still too many unknowns regarding the availability of rehearsal and performance spaces.”

Performers will receive details through email about the band’s annual meeting in July to be online.

“We look forward to the day when we can all once again come together to share our talents and our fellowship and continue our organization’s 100+ year tradition of providing music to the greater La Crosse community,” the band’s board of directors stated. “Until that day arrives, please stay well in mind and body.”