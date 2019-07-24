La Crosse Band donates to Riverside Park bandshell
The La Crosse Concert Band presented the Bandshell Consortium with a $50,000 check Wednesday evening for the La Crosse Band Shell Project.
The funding, courtesy of the band’s endowment fund, was approved at the Band’s September 2018 board meeting and will go toward the installation of an acoustic band shell on the Wendell Anderson bandstand in Riverside Park, the renovation and restoration of which the city of La Crosse has allocated $1.4 million.
“Our history in Riverside Park made this decision an easy one,” said La Crosse Concert Band board president Stephen Mann. “This investment will allow us to improve significantly the musical experience we provide for our audiences and our players, while also giving back to the beautiful park that has been our summer home for so many decades.”
