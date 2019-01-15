The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra is adding a new twist to this year's Rising Stars Concerto Competition.
On Saturday, Jan. 19, 27 high school musicians will compete for six spots in the semi-finals and the four top musicians come back in March for the finals at a regular subscription concert in front of a full audience in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.
It is the first time the finals have been held at a regular concert, said Janet Roth, the competition's coordinator.
"We wanted to mix things up a bit for the 20th anniversary of this competition," Roth said. "I think the change will be great for students and for our concert attendees. The more students have opportunities to perform, the better."
Usually, six musicians are chosen finalists the day of the contest and then the top two perform at a later symphony concert.
This year, three instrumentalists and three pianists will perform in the semi-finals starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Viterbo's Recital Hall and then four move on to the finals at the March 9 concert. Saturday's semi-finals are free and open to the public.
The finalists will be judged at the March concert and cash prizes will be awarded on stage. The two semi-finalists not making the finals also will receive cash prizes.
The competition draws students from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. This year's field includes previous Rising Stars finalists and finalists from Madison's Final Forte and other concerto competitions, Roth said.
