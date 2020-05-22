La Crosse country concert rescheduled for September

A La Crosse concert featuring Jimmie Allen and Chase Bryant has been rescheduled for Sept. 24 at Copeland Park.
The country musicians will be joined by Chris Bandi.
The concert, which was originally scheduled for May 24, was postponed because of COVID-19 pandemic. Concert organizers says tickets previously purchased will be honored on the new date.
More information can be found on the Copeland Park and Events Center Facebook page.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!