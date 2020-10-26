 Skip to main content
La Crosse County Historical Society museum to open in new home in November
La Crosse County Historical Society museum to open in new home in November

New Museum Home

The La Crosse County Historical Society's Riverside Museum closed this week, but will be moving downtown in early summer.

The La Crosse County Historical Society museum is set to open next month, after moving to a new location in Downtown La Crosse earlier this year.

The “La Crosse Area Heritage Center,” at 506 Main St., will officially open to the public on Nov. 17. A preview opening will be available free for La Crosse County Historical Society members from Nov. 10-15.

The group moved from its longtime home in Riverside Park after 30 years earlier this year, and has been working to get the new space museum-ready ever since.

Officials were excited about the move to the downtown space, a former retail spot with an open concept and “great lighting,” a better match for a museum than an old fish hatchery building.

The future of its former location in Riverside Park is still unknown, but officials have hinted that they have hopes to create something that can drive revenue for the city and pay for the building’s maintenance.

Timed entry tickets are available for the public to purchase online to limit the amount of people allowed inside.

For members of the historical society, reservations are also recommended for the previewed opening dates.

Masks and social distancing will be required for those who attend.

