La Crosse County Historical Society museum to open in new home in November

IF YOU GO

What: The La Crosse Area Heritage Center, open to the public starting Nov. 17

When: Open Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Closed on Mondays and major holidays.

Where: 506 Main Street, La Crosse

How: Tickets can be purchased online or at the museum, though there may be a wait for walk-ins to limit capacity during COVID-19.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for students and free for children 4-years-old and under.

There is no charge for members of the La Crosse County Historical Society