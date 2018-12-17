Country Boom’s second year is sure to end with a bang as Kane Brown has been booked to close out Saturday night’s entertainment. And he’s just one of four Country Boom acts who have songs in the top 20 on the country charts.
“That’s a pretty big deal, to have the biggest rising star in country music by a long shot in July on a Saturday,” said Jon Holthaus, the spokesman and chief organizer of Country Boom.
On Monday evening, Country Boom announced seven of the acts booked so far for the expanded festival, which will run July 11-13 at Maple Grove Venues southwest of West Salem.
Also on the bill for Saturday night are Granger Smith and Mitchell Tenpenny, and Kip Moore will close out Friday’s music after performances by Jordan Davis, Jameson Rodgers and Mason Ramsey.
“There are some of the top names in country music coming in this year,” Holthaus said.
Additional acts will be booked for both Friday and Saturday, and Holthaus said people can expect Thursday’s entertainment to be top-notch, too. “We want Thursday night to be a big enough name that you’re going to want to stay out late and skip work the next day,” he said.
The negotiations to book Brown, who opened for Chris Young at the La Crosse Center in May, stretched over three months. One thing that helped with getting Brown as well as the other acts was the enthusiasm people showed at last year’s muddy debut, Holthaus said.
“The fans did a lot of the heavy lifting,” Holthaus said. “All the acts just loved the reception they got.”
Online ticket sales start Thursday evening, but tickets also can be purchased at a discount in person at Gerhard's Kitchen & Bath Store, 105 Cameron St. in downtown La Crosse. Ticket sales at Gerhard’s, a major sponsor of Country Boom, will run from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday and noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, after which online ticket sales at countryboom.com will be launched.
People who bought VIP tickets last year will get the first crack at this year’s limited number of VIP seats.
Holthaus said he didn’t want to get specific about prices before ticket sales start, but he said a three-day pass can be had for less than $80.
Brown's "Lose It" (the lead single from his third album, "Experiment) is at No. 4 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. He's no stranger to chart success — in October 2017 he had songs atop all five of the main country charts, the first artist to ever accomplish that.
Tenpenny's "Drunk Me" is at No. 6 on the charts and climbing, Moore's "Last Shot" is at No. 12 and Davis's "Take it From Me" is at No. 17. Smith's "You're In It" just recently dropped out of the top 40.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
We will schedule to be gone as we live close by and find the music and loudness not to our liking but people who like country music and attended last years event really enjoyed the experience and are looking forward to the 2019 event.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.