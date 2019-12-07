La Crosse Dance Centre celebrates 30 years of 'The Nutcracker'

The La Crosse Dance Centre is celebrating a big anniversary this holiday season: 30 years of staging the classic Christmas ballet “The Nutcracker.”
Nikki Balsamo, owner and artistic director of the La Crosse Dance Centre, has been there since the beginning; as a student at Onalaska High School, she played the lead role of Maria in some of the company’s earliest iterations of the work.
Now she’s behind the scenes, managing almost 120 dancers — most of them children — to bring “The Nutcracker” to life yet again.
Even after three decades, the ballet continues to enchant. “I think that the story is pretty timeless,” Balsamo said. “(It’s) about a young girl kind of coming of age and realizing she has the strength inside of her to make good prevail.”
She’s not the only one who continues to find joy and meaning in “The Nutcracker.”
Several dancers who participated in previous La Crosse Dance Centre productions are returning for the 30th anniversary, Balsamo said. “It’s a beautiful, full-circle story.”
One of the returning performers is even dancing alongside her daughter – the mother as a snowflake and the daughter as a cupcake.
“It’s always fun to see the older dancers and younger dancers come together,” Balsamo said.
The intergenerational cast also communicates an important message: “Dance is for everyone — whatever age, gender or body type,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
“Dance doesn’t end when you graduate high school. You can dance forever.”
While most of the public will only see the final product on the Viterbo stage Dec. 13-15, work on the ballet begins well in advance: Auditions take place in June, and rehearsals begin in mid-August.
Young dancers give up weekends and evenings to spend hours practicing.
“I’m really proud of them,” Balsamo said. “They really rise to the challenge.”
Balsamo and the rest of the production crew work to bring something new to the show every year. This production features new choreography for the Spanish Chocolate variation and the climactic battle between the Nutcracker and the Rat Queen, as well as some brand-new characters in the snow scene.
The dancers also bring fresh ideas and energy.
“(Each year) we meet with our leads” — the dancers portraying Maria, the Nutcracker Prince and Drosselmeier — “and talk about their interpretation of the story,” Balsamo said. “Since we’re not working with a script, we have a lot of freedom to reimagine the story every year.”
“It’s always fun to reimagine and sculpt every year, but keep our original mission intact,” she said.
The core of that mission: To promote community and connection by fostering creativity and collaboration.
In the context of “The Nutcracker,” Balsamo said, “we’re really interested in exploring a story that’s primarily about joy, and (asking) how can we bring a group of people together every year and work on bringing joy to the audience?”
She hopes the cast continues to carry out that mission long after they leave the stage. “We try to instill in our dancers how that can be something to work on beyond ‘The Nutcracker’ and beyond dance,” she said, “to collaborate with people and try to make the world a better place.”