La Crosse Dance Centre celebrates 30 years of 'The Nutcracker'

The intergenerational cast also communicates an important message: “Dance is for everyone — whatever age, gender or body type,” she said.

“Dance doesn’t end when you graduate high school. You can dance forever.”

While most of the public will only see the final product on the Viterbo stage Dec. 13-15, work on the ballet begins well in advance: Auditions take place in June, and rehearsals begin in mid-August.

Young dancers give up weekends and evenings to spend hours practicing.

“I’m really proud of them,” Balsamo said. “They really rise to the challenge.”

Balsamo and the rest of the production crew work to bring something new to the show every year. This production features new choreography for the Spanish Chocolate variation and the climactic battle between the Nutcracker and the Rat Queen, as well as some brand-new characters in the snow scene.

The dancers also bring fresh ideas and energy.