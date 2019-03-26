The La Crosse Jazz Orchestra is now under the umbrella of the La Crosse Community Foundation after starting a contribution fund through the organization.
“We’re thrilled to make this transition and be part of the La Crosse Community Foundation,” said Greg Balfany, LJO director. “Donations from the community have funded our free concerts for 45 years. Adding the support of the La Crosse Community Foundation brings an exciting new level of energy to our fundraising efforts.”
Founded in 1974, the nonprofit big band is best known through its Jazz in the Park concert series in Riverside Park. This season’s concerts are set for June 16, July 14 and July 21. In addition, LJO performs at the Caledonia Street Block Party on La Crosse’s North Side on June 1, and at Moon Tunes in Riverside Park on June 20.
"We are honored to help keep the tradition of free summer jazz concerts going for La Crosse area residents," said Jamie Schloegel, executive director at La Crosse Community Foundation. "The jazz orchestra's performances definitely enhance the quality of life in La Crosse, which makes the organization's new partnership with the community foundation a perfect fit."
Visit lacrossejazzorchestra.com for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.