The La Crosse American Legion has done a lot of good over the past century, and a new annual event is being launched to help ensure the Legion can continue doing good things.
A fundraising concert event called Rock the Vets will have its debut at the Legion on Sunday, Sept. 2, with six musical acts alternating between two stages for continuous music from 1 to 7 p.m.
The La Crosse Legion post is nearing its centennial, and over the years it has supported veterans and their families, provided money for scholarships, sent high school students to the annual Badger State mock government event and supported Legion baseball teams, to point out just a few ways in which the Legion has given back to the community.
At one time, the La Crosse American Legion had 1,500 members, making it the largest post in the state. Although the post is still the state’s third largest, membership has declined significantly, and the post needed to start looking at new ways to ensure community involvement.
“What we’re trying to do is raise money so we can continue to do the things we’ve been doing for the past 99.9 years,” said Gene Phillips, head of the post’s committee that oversees clubhouse operation.
The Legion has had a lot of help getting the event together, Phillips noted, especially Dustin Lamm, who in addition to helping to organize the event is one of the performers.
“He put a lot of time and effort in,” Phillips said. “I know that he doesn’t like to get any accolades, but he is the one who got this started.”
Lamm is an old hand at organizing events. He used to be the activities director for the area Harley-Davidson Owners Group and had a production company that brought Texas musicians to town for shows.
Lamm, whose father-in-law is a World War II veteran and a member of the La Crosse Legion, is a big fan of the post and found that there were plenty in the music community who were big enough fans to donate their services, too.
One of the bands, The Executives, volunteered to play this year and already committed to perform next year, Lamm said, and all the other acts agreed to play this year without hesitation.
Other performers will include The Sonic Beats, Ultrasonic Duo, Ginny and the Right Combination, Bryon Stein, and Lamm, who will be joined by guitarist Matt Dunn and drummer Randy Bartlett. Dunn also is sitting in the Ginny and the Right Combination, as is drummer Jim Lachman, one of the singers for Slow No Wake.
“They all stepped up. It’s very cool,” Lamm said. “And we have tons of volunteers who have stepped up for this.”
