The La Crosse American Legion will host a Holiday Sock Hop event starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, featuring music from the Big Beats, Good Tymes, Alex Campbell and Rick “Dr. Rock” Pervisky.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door, with proceeds going to Legion programs that benefit veterans. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Legion, 711 S. Sixth St., or at the Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave.

