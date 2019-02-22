Great River Writes is planning a series of three writing workshops at the La Crosse Public Library’s Main branch featuring two authors, Jen Rubin and Nikolas Butler.
Rubin, author of “We Are Staying: Eighty Years in the Life of a Family, a Store, and a Neighborhood” and co-host of The Moth StorySlam in Madison, will lead the first workshop, which will focus on memoir writing, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2.
Rubin will discuss her process of writing a family memoir that centered around the small business her family owned for 80 years. She also will talk about how to balance three generations, deal with thorny family issues, and how to include enough history and sociology to inform the story but not so much that the central story is overwhelmed. This will be an interactive workshop with a mixture of presentation, storytelling, Q&A and small group work.
An Eau Claire native, Butler has won literary honors both in the United States and in France, is the author of an internationally best-selling novel, “Shotgun Lovesongs,” “The Hearts of Men” and “Beneath the Bonfire.”
On April 13, Butler will talk about his new novel, “Little Faith,” which centers on a Wisconsin family grappling with the power and limitations of faith when one of their own falls under the influence of a radical church. He also will be sharing insights about the writing life, including how to get published, dealing with agents and editors, and how to hone your craft.
Rubin will return to the library on May 4 for a 90-minute workshop on the basics of storytelling. Participants can bring an existing story to shape or find a new story from their lives. Rubin will discuss the five main elements to a story and how to discover them. This will be an interactive workshop with a mixture of mini lecture, one-on-one dialogue and small group work.
The workshops are free and open to all.
