La Crosse musician goes live on Facebook to raise money for area

Local musician Matt Mahlum will be live streaming a small performance on Friday afternoon to help raise money for the area.
Going live on Facebook from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Mahlum will be accepting tips through Venmo and donating half of the proceeds to 95.7 The Rock's Rock Foundation, a nonprofit organization in the area.
Mahlum will be performing a mix of original music and covers using his voice and guitar.
"I thought about it two weeks ago when I was first sent to work from home. We have five kids, two big dogs and two adults in our house most days throughout this whole thing. Needless to say, it's been hard to make it happen," Mahlum said.
"But, after all of my friends and fellow musicians started doing it, I figured I'd jump on the bandwagon," he added.
He said his kids helped him do a test run of the live stream on Thursday and they had nine people start watching within 30 seconds.
"People are hungry for it. We're all so tied to our devices and the internet anyway. Now that we're being asked and forced to hunker down, the consumption of content in the digital realm is is exploding," he said.
And he's hoping this heightened attention can help the community out as a whole.
"I, like most musicians, depend on money from gigs to pay bills, buy groceries, and pay for life," Mahlum said. "On the other hand, I am fortunate enough to have a job that allows me to work from home. Many people don't. Too many families have circumstances beyond their control that make living life very difficult."
Mahlum has been a solo artist in the area for several years and also started the band Handsome Animals.
Half of the tips he generates during the live stream will be donated to The Rock's foundation, and if the tips surpass $200, everything donated after that will be given entirely to them.
