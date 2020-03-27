La Crosse musician goes live on Facebook to raise money for area

Local musician Matt Mahlum will be live streaming a small performance on Friday afternoon to help raise money for the area.

Going live on Facebook from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Mahlum will be accepting tips through Venmo and donating half of the proceeds to 95.7 The Rock's Rock Foundation, a nonprofit organization in the area.

Mahlum will be performing a mix of original music and covers using his voice and guitar.

"I thought about it two weeks ago when I was first sent to work from home. We have five kids, two big dogs and two adults in our house most days throughout this whole thing. Needless to say, it's been hard to make it happen," Mahlum said.

"But, after all of my friends and fellow musicians started doing it, I figured I'd jump on the bandwagon," he added.

He said his kids helped him do a test run of the live stream on Thursday and they had nine people start watching within 30 seconds.