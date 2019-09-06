New York pianist and La Crosse native Dave Marck will present "Isn’t It Romantic? The Music of Richard Rodgers" at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.
Marck will be joined by longtime colleagues Greg Balfany on saxophone, Karyn Quinn on bass and Rich MacDonald on drums.
Balfany and Quinn retired from the music department at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, while MacDonald teaches percussion and is director of jazz studies at Winona State University.
Marck said he looks forward to featuring the music of Rodgers on this concert because “jazz musicians have long revered the extraordinary melodic invention his tunes provide as springboards for improvisations. I'm looking forward to playing beautiful tunes with beautiful musicians for a beautiful audience.”
Marck spends much of the year in New York, where he is an acclaimed jazz pianist. He is originally from La Crosse and returns each year to visit friends and family and to perform in the area.
The concert is sponsored by the Bob and Jean Marck Family Gift of Music and the La Crosse Community Foundation Ambrosius Fund.
The Marck Family Gift of Music was created in memory of Marck’s parents, Bob and Jean, to support free, live music events in the community. Marck said he looks forward to carrying on his parents’ goal of making community connections while having a great deal of fun.
The concert is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and seating is first-come, first-served.
For more information, call the Viterbo Box Office at 608-796-3100.
