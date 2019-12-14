La Crosse native makes debut on Viterbo stage with La Crosse Symphony's 'Holiday Romance'

As a child, Bobby Levinger was impressed with Van Cliburn gold medal pianist Jon Nakamatsu performing with the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center.
Levinger said he thought he would like to play the piano on the same stage someday.
“I thought it would be fun to play there,” he said. “But at my age I didn’t really think it would happen.”
Next week his wish comes true.
At age 23, Levinger will make his debut with the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra on the Viterbo stage Friday, Dec. 20, and Saturday, Dec. 21. He will play Sergei Prokofiev’s first piano concerto.
“It should be a wonderful experience coming home and meeting old friends,” Levinger said.
Levinger is a graduate student at the University of Michigan, where he will receive two master’s degrees in piano performance and chamber music in May.
After graduating from La Crosse Central High School in 2014, Levinger studied piano performance at the University of Houston, earning his degree in 2018.
Levinger was a semifinalist in the 2017 San Jose International Piano Competition. He was a national finalist in the Steinway and Sons Young Artist Competition and was a gold medal winner in the Texas Music Teachers Association college competition.
He won silver medals in three other young artist competitions in Texas.
Levinger never considered himself a “whiz kid,” but he said he practiced long hours and progressed over time as an artist.
“I was more immersed in the music itself instead of just playing the piano,” Levinger said. “From the start, I always loved exploring the music.”
He said he also had an advantage — perfect pitch.
“I had no trouble learning or memorizing the music,” he added.
Levinger wanted to start playing the piano at age 5, but his parents wanted him to wait until he was 7 years old. He said he fell asleep listening to CDs featuring piano virtuoso Daniel Barenboim.
Levinger studied piano with David Reedy, co-founder of Reed Music Studios in Onalaska, for the first few years. Reedy soon saw the potential in Levinger.
“Bobby came to me as a student eager to learn,” Reedy said. “He quickly embraced the artistry and technical demands of playing the piano well. When he won his first state piano competition with me, I knew he was in this for the long haul.
“Bobby is a gentle and kind soul, and that transcends into his playing the piano well,” he said. “You can’t help but be inspired.”
At age 12, he studied with a renown piano teacher, Paul Wirth, in Minneapolis for more than five years. His parents, Rich and Sue, drove him to Twin Cities for weekly lessons.
“I’m forever grateful to my parents for their support,” Levinger said. “Studying with Paul Wirth was a turning point for me.
“I was a small fish in a big pond there, but I was surrounded by talent,” he said. “I was awestruck, but it also was inspiring.”
Levinger made his orchestral debut with the Mississippi Valley Orchestra of Minnesota at the age of 14. He played a concerto by Edvard Grieg in a radio and TV broadcast with the Madison Symphony Orchestra as one of the orchestra’s finalists in its young artist competition.
He also was a second-place winner in the La Crosse Symphony’s Rising Stars Concerto Competition.
Levinger started learning the Prokofiev concerto as a senior at La Crosse Central, but only began seriously working on the piece in 2015. He has never performed the piece in concert.
“It’s a fun and exciting piece for the holidays,” Levinger said. “It has such colorful orchestrations, character and variety. It’s always been close to my heart.”
Levinger doesn’t have a solo career as a goal, but would like to teach and have a private studio at a college someday. Later next year he would like to enter an artist diploma program allowing him to play piano take lessons.
“I’ve been exploring chamber music and that’s been a huge and wonderful addition to my music,” he said.