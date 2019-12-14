La Crosse native makes debut on Viterbo stage with La Crosse Symphony's 'Holiday Romance'

Concert is the complete holiday package

Maestro Alexander Platt sees romance in this year's La Crosse Symphony Orchestra's annual Christmas holiday concerts with Strauss waltzes, popular classical gems and a Russian concerto.

Platt, the orchestra's conductor and music director, said he has divided the concerts Friday, Dec. 20, and Saturday, Dec.21, into three parts.

The orchestra opens with "Christmas Overture" written by Nigel Hess and Samuel Barber's "Chorale Prelude on Silent Night." It also features the march from "Babes in Toyland" and the Chip Davis and Mannheim Steamroller version of "Silent Night."

"The first part is like the ultimate holiday playlist," Platt said.

He also added "Hanukkah Festival Overture" to the program.

La Crosse native Bobby Levinger returns home to play the first piano concerto by Sergei Prokofiev. "It's a glorious piece for the holidays and we're excited Bobby is playing it in La Crosse," Platt said.

The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra will present a tribute to New Year's Day in Vienna for the third part of the program, featuring soloists with the La Crosse Dance Centre and Ballet La Crosse.

Four sets of waltzes include "The Beautiful Blue Danube" and "Tales from the Vienna Woods" by Johann Strauss II.

"The New Year's Day celebration in Vienna is a great international tradition," Platt said. "The joy and nostalgia of the Strauss waltzes will put you in the holiday mood."

And as part of a local symphony tradition, the orchestra will conclude the holiday concerts like it also does, with John Finnegan's "A Christmas Sing-Along." The audience sings popular Christmas carols as some orchestra members bring out Santa and other holiday caps and hats.