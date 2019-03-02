The Riverland Chapter of the American Guild of Organists is back with its annual spring Lenten organ concert series, offering three Sunday concerts in March, each starting at 3 p.m.
The organ concert series has been a tradition since 1982, and this year's concerts are dedicated to Betty Mittelsteadt, a longtime member of the Guild who inspired hundreds of students through her teaching and playing of the organ.
The concert series kicks off March 10 with a 3 p.m. program at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 612 Division St. Louise Temte will play organ solos including Handel’s “Sinfonia,” “Litanies” by Jehan Alain and “Toccata on Veni Emmanuel” by Andrew Carter. The Great River Ringers, a hand bell choir directed by Sue Retzlaff, will play descants for two hymns, plus “O Sacred Head Now Wounded,” arranged by Matthew Compton.
Tom Haag will be the featured organist March 17 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 630 West Ave. S. Haag will play organ solos including “Dankpsalm” by Max Reger, and “Passacaglia,” a Haag composition.
The concert series will wrap up March 24 at First Presbyterian Church, 233 West Ave. S., featuring organist Sue Walby along with organist Lieba Schwalbe, Nancy Dokter on piano, Jeff Krauklis on trumpet, and the First Presbyterian Church Sanctuary Choir, directed by Steve Koch.
The concerts are free, and donations are accepted which help to support the chapter's educational projects. Each concert lasts about an hour, followed by a reception. For more information, email ago.riverland.wi@gmail.com.
