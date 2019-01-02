La Crosse singer/songwriter Andy Hughes has released a song called "Little Miss America," the first single from his upcoming Andy Hughes & the Mighty Few album, "Songs for Sunday."
The song features Hughes on vocals and acoustic guitar, with Rick Kreuziger on pedal steel, Siri Undlin (Humbird) on harmonies and Hughes's TUGG bandmates Joe Gantzer and Ben Rohde on bass and drums.
Gantzer served as producer of the "Songs for Sunday" album, which was recorded and mixed by Brett Huus at Sound Strations Audio Production and mastered by Michael Von Muchow at Actual Size Studio.
"Little Miss America" offers a commentary on America getting away from the idea of liberty and justice for all, and a music video produced and directed by Dylan Overhouse reinforces that theme.
The new song is available as of Jan. 4 for streaming and purchase on Spotify, iTunes and Amazon Music. The album is due for release in March.
Hughes is scheduled to play a solo acoustic set starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at the Arterial Bar in La Crosse.
