The Cavalier Theater hosts a concert on Thursday, Sept. 13, featuring Tony Furtado, a top-shelf Americana roots music artist, performing as a duo with fiddling champion Luke Price.
Furtado is known as a soulful singer, skilled and versatile songwriter and a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist adept on banjo, cello-banjo, slide guitar and baritone ukulele.
A California native who now lives in Portland, Ore., Furtado took up the banjo at age 12, inspired by “The Beverly Hillbillies” TV show and a sixth grade music report. He first attracted national attention in 1987, when he won the National Bluegrass Banjo Championship in Winfield, Kansas, and he won the contest again in 1991.
Furtado signed a recording deal in 1990 with Rounder Records, recording six critically acclaimed albums for the label, collaborating with such master musicians including Alison Krauss, Jerry Douglas, Tim O’Brien, Stuart Duncan, Kelly Joe Phelps and Mike Marshall.
Beginning in the late 1990s, Furtado added slide guitar, singing and songwriting to his musical toolbox and began leading his own band, touring with such legendary musicians as Gregg Allman and with such esteemed slide guitarists as David Lindley, Derek Trucks and Sonny Landreth.
Furtado has performed throughout the world at top venues and appeared at such prestigious music festivals as the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, High Sierra Music Festival, Jazz Aspen, Kerrville Folk Festival, Strawberry Music Festival, Winnipeg Folk Festival, Sisters Folk Festival, San Jose Jazz Festival and countless others.
“I love playing live,” he said. “All my energy is focused on the love of playing music and rolling with the moment. It’s a give and take from the audience to the stage, and back. And the music that is created is something that otherwise might not occur without that flow.”
Tickets for Thursday’s all-ages show, which starts at 8 p.m., are $16 in advance, $18 at the door. Advance tickets are available at People's Food Co-op and online at eventbrite.com.
