Pearl Street Brewery is marking 20 years of brewing with its 20th annual Winter Ball, to be held from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the brewery, 1401 Saint Andrew St. in La Crosse.

The event will feature the release of five special beers: Roarin’ Red Lager, Al Caporter, DreamSIPA, Funktorious and Deux Decadence, a very special Imperial Stout aged for six months in bourbon barrels.

The event also will feature live music from four bands, including the Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League, Pat Ferguson & The Sundown Sound, Greg Balfany’s Little Big Band and Kinfolk Soul Music.

Complimentary food also will be served, while supplies last.

Tickets are $40, which includes a souvenir glass, while $60 VIP tickets also include early admission and a free growler. Tickets are available at the brewery or through the Pearl Street Brewery app.

Entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune. Contact him at 608-791-8219 or randy.erickson@lee.net.

