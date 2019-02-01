Pearl Street Brewery is marking 20 years of brewing with its 20th annual Winter Ball, to be held from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the brewery, 1401 Saint Andrew St. in La Crosse.
The event will feature the release of five special beers: Roarin’ Red Lager, Al Caporter, DreamSIPA, Funktorious and Deux Decadence, a very special Imperial Stout aged for six months in bourbon barrels.
The event also will feature live music from four bands, including the Gentlemen’s Anti-Temperance League, Pat Ferguson & The Sundown Sound, Greg Balfany’s Little Big Band and Kinfolk Soul Music.
Complimentary food also will be served, while supplies last.
Tickets are $40, which includes a souvenir glass, while $60 VIP tickets also include early admission and a free growler. Tickets are available at the brewery or through the Pearl Street Brewery app.
