The Pump House Regional Arts Center is launching new exhibits with a reception to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1.
The Front Gallery will feature photographs by Mandy Kellogg of Soldiers Grove-based Soul Exposure Photography. Her exhibit focuses on images of rundown old houses, barns and vehicles in photos that convey a sense of isolation and decay.
Kellogg describes the exhibit as a "unique examination of the often missed beauty of abandoned buildings, while also serving as a looking glass to peer into our loneliest corners and find the rays of light in the dark."
Works by Roy Burt and Kim Vaughter will be featured in the Kader Gallery.
A Rochester resident, Burt will display a series of acrylic paintings depicting scenes from La Crosse, Rochester, Milwaukee, New York City and San Jose, Costa Rica, with subjects ranging from tropical slums and jungle rivers to Times Square, Chinatown and La Crosse's Rivoli Theater.
"I think of my small paintings as short pieces of music, using tints instead of notes," Burt said. "My paintings are successful if the viewer feels something when looking at them."
The works from Vaughter, a Winona resident, are digitally colored ink illustrations that focus on "strange creatures, mundane utensils, gardens and 12-foot beards."
"I see these illustrations as a light-hearted look into a different reality than one is used to," Vaughter said. "Many of the illustrations are character focused, putting all emphasis on the uniqueness of the character, while others put the characters into strange environments that are interesting in their foreignness."
The exhibits at the Pump House, 119 King St., run from Feb. 27 through April 13.
