When Grant Golson was growing up in Kansas, he wasn’t allowed to watch many scary movies. The La Crosse Community Theatre’s producing artistic director recalls there was one intense movie, though, that was on the approved list: “Wait Until Dark.”
The movie — adapted from an award-winning stage play — starred Audrey Hepburn as Susy, a woman who recently lost her sight. With her husband away, she finds herself being preyed upon by a ruthless con man and his henchmen. They think she has a doll containing heroin and want to retrieve it from her at all costs, but she turns the tables on them, turning her lack of sight to her advantage.
The movie version of “Wait Until Dark” — which stays close to the stage version — stuck with Golson so much so that after he started a theater company in New York City called Tin Lion, he set the wheels in motion to produce the play.
The funding fell through for the New York production he planned, but when he came to work at the La Crosse Community Theatre in fall 2017, his thoughts of staging “Wait Until Dark” were sparked anew when he saw the Veterans Studio Theatre in the Weber Center for the Performing Arts.
“When I saw that space, the show popped into my head,” Golson said. “It really lends itself to that eeriness so that the audience feels like they’re in the apartment with Susy.”
A stage veteran with plenty of acting and directing credits, Golson has not taken on directing duties at the LCT before this play, in part because he’s been working on completing his work on a Master of Business Administration degree. He finished the degree in December and jumped right into work on “Wait Until Dark.”
There’s an even bigger first involved in “Wait Until Dark” on top of Golson’s LCT directing debut. Golson thinks this production will be the first time an American production has cast a blind woman in the role of Susy.
Golson connected with Felten after “Wait Until Dark” was chosen for the 2018-19 LCT season but before auditions were held. Golson brought in the Cashton native for a private audition and knew he had something special in Felten.
“It just kind of fell into place perfectly,” Golson said. “She has just been a joy to work with. She has really risen to the occasion. She has approached the role with grace and confidence and a lot of bravery.”
A gifted musician who plays violin and piano, Felten is a veteran performer when it comes to music, but she only has one previous acting role to her credit — playing Queen Esther in a sixth-grade play.
While preparing for “Wait Until Dark” has involved hard work, Felten said playing Susy isn’t really outside her comfort zone. “It’s just getting the lines and the different movements. It’s just trying to remember everything,” she said. “It’s easy when the other actors relay the emotions that are supposed to be in this situation. The worst villain makes it a little bit easier (for her to portray Susy’s fear). He’s all in.”
Felten said she’s had a great experience working with Golson as director. “It’s been really nice,” she said. “He’s just willing to make sure that I’m comfortable with everything. He’s learning, too, because he’s like, ‘I’ve never worked with a visually impaired actor.’”
Felten is joined in the cast by Jim Nelson, William Garcia, Colin Thelen, Morgan Gates, Avie Nelson, David Cochran and Daryl Wood.
