La Crosse Storytelling Festival to resume in 2021
The 2020 La Crosse Storytelling Festival has been cancelled and rescheduled for July 23 and 24, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

An evening of scary stories has been planned for October with a to-be-determined date. For updates and more information, visit www.lacrossestoryfest.com.

The nationally recognized storytellers, including Bil Lepp, Kevin Kling and Kim Weitkamp, previously scheduled for this year's festival will instead perform in 2021.

The Saturday children's performances will again be offered at no charge, and the tradition of Friday evening scary stories alongside meals and a silent auction will continue.

