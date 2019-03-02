For the first time, the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra audience will be treated to a concerto finals competition on stage at the ensemble’s next concert.
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the orchestra’s Rising Stars Concerto Competition, two Wisconsin high school musicians and two Illinois students will perform in the finals at the March 9 concert.
Four movements from four concertos will highlight the concert, titled “Celebrating Young Talent.” The concert also features pieces from Leonard Bernstein to mark his 100th birthday anniversary, including the overture from “Candide,” “Mambo” from “West Side Story,” and music from the score of “On the Waterfront.”
“It is tremendously exciting for our audience to be a part of the competition,” said Alexander Platt, the orchestra’s music director and conductor.
“People will be blown away by the talent,” he said. “It is a monument to virtuosity and where our competition has evolved in two decades.”
Sakurako Eriksen, a 17-year-old high senior from Milwaukee, and Antonio Wu, a 15-year-old high school sophomore from Madison, are the piano finalists.
Claire Arias-Kim, a 17-year-old high school senior from Hoffman Estates, Ill., and Zechary Mo, a 17-year-old high school junior from Rolling Meadows, Ill., are the instrumental finalists.
Eriksen will play the third movement of Sergei Prokofiev’s third piano concerto, while Wu will perform the third movement of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s second piano concerto.
Kim will perform the first movement of Antonin Dvorak’s violin concerto and Mo will play the first movement of William Walton’s viola concerto. It is the first time a violist has been a finalist. Platt, who played viola, said the Walton concerto is a great work.
“It is sadly a forgotten masterpiece,” Platt said. “At this concert we’ll hear four excellent movements from four great composers.”
Concerto winners will be announced from the stage and will receive cash prizes.
Platt said it was fitting to perform Bernstein’s works at the concert because he was dedicated to educating young people. “He will cast a shadow over this concert,” Platt added.
Instruments sought for LSO program
The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra will hold its annual instrument collection and donation event at the March 9 concert in the Viterbo Fine Arts Center lobby.
The Play It Forward drive seeks instrument donations and people can drop off gently used or no longer used instruments at the concert. They also can donate money to repair or purchase instruments.
Leithold Music will repair instruments and then they will be sent to La Crosse School District schools and the Boys and Girls Clubs. The schools receive mostly violin and other stringed instruments while the Boys and Girls Clubs can take any instrument.
More than 150 instruments have donated as part of the symphony project, which aims to provide instruments to students who might not afford them.
In the lobby, students of Michelle Lee Elliott, Busya Luguyver and Kristina Guillion will make up string quartets playing music before the concert.
