The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra will highlight the theme “Return to Romance” for its 2019-2020 season.
Current ticket holders can secure their season tickets for next year until June 30.
New season ticket holders can get season tickets beginning July 15.
Here’s the lineup for Return to Romance. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center unless otherwise noted:
Baltic Journeys, Oct. 19
- Andrew von Oeyen, piano
- Sibelius: “Spring Song,” Op. 16
- Grieg: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16
- Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 3 in D Major, Op. 29 (Polish)
Nordic Romance, Nov. 16
- Igor Pikayzen, violin
- Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 1, (Nordic)
- Antonín Dvořák: Violin Concerto in A minor, Op. 53
- Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2, (Romantic)
- A Side-By-Side Performance, with musicians from the La Crosse Area Youth Symphony Orchestra
Holiday Romance/New Year’s Day in Vienna, Dec. 20 and 21
- Bobby Levinger, piano
- Soloists, Ballet La Crosse (Friday)
- Soloists, La Crosse Dance Centre (Saturday)
- Nigel Hess: Christmas Overture
- Samuel Barber: Chorale Prelude on “Silent Night,” Op. 37
- Victor Herbert: Waltz from “Babes in Toyland”
- Chip Davis/arr. Custer: “Stille Nacht”
- Lukas Richman: Hanukkah Festival Overture
- Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D-flat Major, Op. 10
- Johann Strauss II: Morning Papers Waltzes, Op. 279
- Johann Strauss II: Vienna Bonbons Waltzes, Op. 307
- Josef Strauss: Music of the Spheres Waltzes, Op. 235
- Johann Strauss II: Tales from the Vienna Woods, Op. 325
- Johann Strauss II: By the Beautiful Blue Danube, Op. 314
- “A Christmas Sing-Along,” arr. Finnegan
Young Romance/Beethoven and Rising Stars, March 7
- Rising Stars Student Competition and Concert
- Instrumental performances and competition
- Piano performances and competition
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67
- The Great Romantic/Simply Sinatra, May 2
- Steve Lippia, tenor
- Steve Lippia Sings Sinatra
- Orchestra – Leonard Bernstein:
- “Three Dance Episodes” from “On the Town”
- Orchestra – Richard Rodgers, arr. Robert Russell Bennett: Music from “The King and I”
- Steve Lippia Sings More Sinatra
Cherish the Ladies, June 6
- Lucile Chung, piano
- Wes Luke, violin
- Joan Tower: Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman
- Jennifer Higdon: Blue Cathedral
- Clara Wieck Schumann:
- Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 7
- Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade
High Romance/Music for a Sacred Space, Friday, June 19
This is a special non-subscription event at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph the Workman, La Crosse.
- Frank Almond, violin
- Mary Beth Hensel, oboe
- J.S. Bach: Sinfonias from the Sacred Cantatas
- J.S. Bach: Violin Concerto in E Major
- Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G minor, RV 331
- Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.