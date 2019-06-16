{{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra will highlight the theme “Return to Romance” for its 2019-2020 season.

Current ticket holders can secure their season tickets for next year until June 30.

New season ticket holders can get season tickets beginning July 15.

Here’s the lineup for Return to Romance. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center unless otherwise noted:

Baltic Journeys, Oct. 19

  • Andrew von Oeyen, piano
  • Sibelius: “Spring Song,” Op. 16
  • Grieg: Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 16
  • Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 3 in D Major, Op. 29 (Polish)

Nordic Romance, Nov. 16

  • Igor Pikayzen, violin
  • Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 1, (Nordic)
  • Antonín Dvořák: Violin Concerto in A minor, Op. 53
  • Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2, (Romantic)
  • A Side-By-Side Performance, with musicians from the La Crosse Area Youth Symphony Orchestra

Holiday Romance/New Year’s Day in Vienna, Dec. 20 and 21

  • Bobby Levinger, piano
  • Soloists, Ballet La Crosse (Friday)
  • Soloists, La Crosse Dance Centre (Saturday)
  • Nigel Hess: Christmas Overture
  • Samuel Barber: Chorale Prelude on “Silent Night,” Op. 37
  • Victor Herbert: Waltz from “Babes in Toyland”
  • Chip Davis/arr. Custer: “Stille Nacht”
  • Lukas Richman: Hanukkah Festival Overture
  • Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D-flat Major, Op. 10
  • Johann Strauss II: Morning Papers Waltzes, Op. 279
  • Johann Strauss II: Vienna Bonbons Waltzes, Op. 307
  • Josef Strauss: Music of the Spheres Waltzes, Op. 235
  • Johann Strauss II: Tales from the Vienna Woods, Op. 325
  • Johann Strauss II: By the Beautiful Blue Danube, Op. 314
  • “A Christmas Sing-Along,” arr. Finnegan

Young Romance/Beethoven and Rising Stars, March 7

  • Rising Stars Student Competition and Concert
  • Instrumental performances and competition
  • Piano performances and competition
  • Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67
  • The Great Romantic/Simply Sinatra, May 2
  • Steve Lippia, tenor
  • Steve Lippia Sings Sinatra
  • Orchestra – Leonard Bernstein:
  • “Three Dance Episodes” from “On the Town”
  • Orchestra – Richard Rodgers, arr. Robert Russell Bennett: Music from “The King and I”
  • Steve Lippia Sings More Sinatra

Cherish the Ladies, June 6

  • Lucile Chung, piano
  • Wes Luke, violin
  • Joan Tower: Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman
  • Jennifer Higdon: Blue Cathedral
  • Clara Wieck Schumann:
  • Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 7
  • Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade

High Romance/Music for a Sacred Space, Friday, June 19

This is a special non-subscription event at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph the Workman, La Crosse.

  • Frank Almond, violin
  • Mary Beth Hensel, oboe
  • J.S. Bach: Sinfonias from the Sacred Cantatas
  • J.S. Bach: Violin Concerto in E Major
  • Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G minor, RV 331
  • Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.