It's Saturday night at the movies, as the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra features music by John Williams and Eric Korngold at its April concert.
Violinist Yevgeny Kutik, a native of Belarus, returns to La Crosse to perform Williams' music from the movie, "Schindler's List," with the orchestra. Kutik made his debut with the La Crosse orchestra last year with a performance of a violin concerto by Dmitri Shostakovich.
"Yevgeny was such a delight to work with last year that we wanted him back to play the ultimate and sensational of movie scores," said Alexander Platt, music director and conductor of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.
"John Williams creates this incrdedible atmosphere for the movie through his music," he said. "Its unforgettable."
Platt said the orchestra played some of Williams' music last year and he wanted to perform more of his classics.
"John Williams' music was such a big success last year and our audience requested to hear more," Platt said. "We will experience the glorious work of his pen."
The orchestra opens with Williams' music from "Hook," "Jaws," "E.T.," "Jurassic Park," "Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban."
Kutik, a graduate of Boston University and New England Conservatory of Music, also performs Korngold's first violin concerto. Kutik made his major orchestral debut with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops Orchestra in 2003 as the first prizer winner in the Boston Symphony's young artists competition.
Platt said Korgold was employed by Warner Brothers in Hollywood and wrote musical scores for many movies including "The Adventures of Robin Hood," "Captain Blood," "Kings Row," "Anthony Adverse" and "The Seahawsk."
"Yevgeny brings a sensational technical command and rich, sweet, beautiful sound to his playing," Platt said.
The violin concerto uses themes from Korngold's movies, "Another Dawn," "Juarez," "Anthony Adverse" and "The Prince and the Pauper."
Platt said the concerto was commissioned by violin legend, Jascha Heifetz, who performed the piece in its debut in 1947 with the St. Louis Symphony.
"We assume this concerto is simple and straighforward, but it's extremely diffcult," Platt said. "We look forward to the opportunity to perform it with a great soloist."
Williams cited Korngold as his inspiration in scoring the music for the "Star Wars" series.
"Korngold was an Oscar-winning composer in the 1930s and 40s, and his concerto will show the audience the basis for John Williams' genius," Platt said.
