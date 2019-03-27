Eva Marie Restel is the new executive director of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra, effective April 1.
“We’re excited for the arts experience, creativity and passion Eva Marie brings to the post,” said Jay Jaehnke, board president. “She’s an advocate for the arts, and she knows our organization well. She is the right leader to take the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra to a new level.”
Restel is a ceramic artist by trade and owner of Restel & Sons LLC, which creates commissioned and noncommissioned art. She also is active in the community, having chaired La Crosse’s downtown arts festival Artspire during its formative years. She has served on the LSO board for for six years.
"La Crosse is a special place to live, and I’m excited to be the executive director of one of La Crosse's great longstanding organizations, the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra,” said Restel. “I anticipate sold out performances at the symphony as we work to fully showcase the powerful live experience of our master musicians conducted by Maestro Alexander Platt."
Restel has bachelor degrees in education and fine arts and a master of arts in learning sciences from Northwestern University. She replaces Tracy Gaskin, who resigned in October.
