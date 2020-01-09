La Crosse Symphony Orchestra's Rising Stars Competition to showcase young talent Jan. 18

Twenty-one young Midwest musicians compete Saturday, Jan. 18, in the 21st annual La Crosse Symphony Orchestra’s Richard Record Rising Stars Competition.

Six students will be chosen to perform in the semifinals in a public concert at 3:30 p.m. in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Recital Hall.

Then four semifinalists compete for prizes in the finals before a symphony subscription season crowd on Saturday, March 7, in Viterbo Fine Arts Center Main Theatre.

They will play movements from concertos with the orchestra.

The pianists come from Wisconsin and Minnesota, while instrumentalists are from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. Several musicians have competed in the concerto contest before, and two were semifinalists in 2019.

“The most exciting thing to note is that we have two local students competing, and they are real contenders,” said Janet Roth, co-chair of the competition.

Several contestants already have performed on National Public Radio’s “From the Top” hosted by Christopher O’Riley, and some have competed and won the Bolz Young Artist Competition in Madison.

