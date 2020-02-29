La Crosse Symphony Orchestra showcases youth talent with Rising Star concert March 7

The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra does not know the entire repertoire ahead of time for one of its spring concerts.

That is, until the finalists for the Richard Record Rising Stars Concerto Competition are announced. And orchestra musicians know the talent and the repertoire will be good.

But this year could be extra special because of the wonderful concerto music and talent, said Alexander Platt, conductor and music director of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.

“The four concerto finalists are stunningly talented, and this may be the greatest group we’ve ever had,” Platt said. “In addition, the concertos are masterpieces.

“We conclude the concert with one of the blockbusters of all time, Beethoven’s Fifth,” he said.

The Saturday, March 7, concert begins with the four finalists — two pianists and two violinists — performing concerto movements. The winners are judged during the concert with prizes announced at the end.

Jessica Jiang, a 15-year-old pianist and junior at Madison Memorial High School, is performing the first movement of Sergei Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3.