La Crosse Symphony Orchestra showcases youth talent with Rising Star concert March 7

The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra does not know the entire repertoire ahead of time for one of its spring concerts.
That is, until the finalists for the Richard Record Rising Stars Concerto Competition are announced. And orchestra musicians know the talent and the repertoire will be good.
But this year could be extra special because of the wonderful concerto music and talent, said Alexander Platt, conductor and music director of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.
“The four concerto finalists are stunningly talented, and this may be the greatest group we’ve ever had,” Platt said. “In addition, the concertos are masterpieces.
“We conclude the concert with one of the blockbusters of all time, Beethoven’s Fifth,” he said.
The Saturday, March 7, concert begins with the four finalists — two pianists and two violinists — performing concerto movements. The winners are judged during the concert with prizes announced at the end.
Jessica Jiang, a 15-year-old pianist and junior at Madison Memorial High School, is performing the first movement of Sergei Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3.
Jiang has won performance awards with the Madison and Milwaukee orchestras and at the National Steinway & Sons Piano Competition as well as multiple first prizes in the global online Great Composers Competition since 2017.
Nita Qiu, a 17-year-old pianist from Woodbury, Minn., is playing the first movement of Frederic Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2.
For the third straight year, Qiu was named a national winner of the Career Development Grant from the Chopin Foundation and has won the Aloha International Piano Competition in Hawaii. She is performing with the Minnesota Orchestra this season after winning first place in its young persons’ concerto contest.
Emily Hauer, an 18-year-old violinist from Appleton, Wis., performs the first movement of the Jean Sibelius violin concerto. She has played with several symphony orchestras including the Madison and Milwaukee symphony orchestras.
Hauer and Qiu have appeared on NPR’s “From the Top,” hosted by Peter Dugan.
Katya Moeller, a 15-year-old violinist from Coralville, Iowa, who studies at the Music Institute of Chicago Academy, plays the first movement of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D major.
Moeller was grand prize winner of the ENCOR International Violin Competition and one of 10 semifinalists at the 2019 Ysaye Internationaql Music Competition in Belgium. She has been a prize winner at several other competitions including the Semper International Music Festival Competition in Italy.
The La Crosse competition winner takes home the $2,000 Anna Beth Culver Award. The second prize is $1,500 and the third and fourth prizes are $1,000.
“The audience will see young musicians who already have had a lot of success as performers,” Platt said. “The caliber is outstanding.”
The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra finishes the concert with one of Beethoven’s sensational symphonies, Platt said. The fifth symphony has perhaps the most famous beginning in classical music — a four-note motive, ta-ta-ta-dahhhhh.
“There’s no better way to kick off the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birthday in 2020,” Platt said. “The symphony is a very personal and grand work in which Beethoven confronts his fate in middle age.”
Platt said the orchestra is performing more Beethoven masterpieces during the 2020-21 season. Beethoven’s birthday is Dec. 17 (born in 1770).
“This will be one of the great concerts of the season,” Platt said. “It’s an absolutely perfect concert for young families as an introduction to classical music.”
The orchestra is offering a package of 30% off tickets for a family of four or more and free admission to the Children’s Museum in La Crosse.