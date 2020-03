The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra is rescheduling its May 2 Simply Sinatra concert to 2 p.m. Sunday, September 20, at the Viterbo Fine Arts Center.

People who had tickets for the May concert don't need to do a thing except come to your usual seats.

The symphony would like to thank Viterbo for making it a priority to getting our concert rescheduled.

As for the June 6 concert, that is currently still scheduled, but will be rescheduled if cancelation is necessary.

