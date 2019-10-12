Three world-class soloists make their debut with the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra during the 2019-20 concert series.
This season’s theme is “Return to Romance,” featuring symphonies by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Ludwig van Beethoven and American composer Howard Hanson. The orchestra opens its season Saturday, Oct. 19, with Andrew von Oeyen playing Edvard Grieg’s piano concerto and the orchestra finishing with Tchaikovsky’s third symphony.
“The season is full of magnificent repertoire and guest artists,” said Alexander Platt, in his ninth season as music director and conductor of the orchestra. “The season is the best of the best and the orchestra is literally playing better than ever.”
Oeyen, an alumnus of Columbia University and graduate of the Juilliard School, won the prestigious Gilmore Young Artist Award in 1999 and also took first prize in the Leni Fe Bland Foundation National Piano Competition in 2001. He began his piano studies at age 5 and made his solo orchestral debut at age 10.
“He is truly an international artist,” Platt said. “I wanted this performance to be special, with a world-class pianist who could bring out the hidden depths of this beautiful Norwegian work. The LSO has not performed the Grieg concerto in many years, which is strange as it’s probably the most beloved of all the Romantic era works for piano and orchestra.”
Tchaikovsky’s third symphony, also known as the “Polish Symphony, is the least known of his symphonies, but is “perhaps the most fascinating and beautiful as Tchaikovsky gives us equal doses of passion and elegance,” Platt said.
The second great soloist on the season is Russian-American violinist Igor Pikayzen playing Antonin Dvorak’s violin concerto at the Nov. 16 concert. At the concert, the orchestra performs two Howard Hanson symphonies and will be joined by the La Crosse Area Youth Symphony Orchestra.
In the season’s finale, pianist Lucille Chung plays Clara Schumann’s piano concerto at the June 6 concert. The concert, called “Romance and History: Cherish the Ladies, highlights music by women composers to commemorate 100 years since Wisconsin became the first state to ratify the 19th amendment to the Constitution giving women the right to vote. Chung, first prize winner in the Stravinsky International Competition, studied at the Curtis Institute and the Juilliard School before the age of 20. She is married to Alessio Bass, who has been a soloist with the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.
The orchestra’s concertmaster Wes Luke also performs Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.” at the June concert.
At this years holiday concerts Dec. 20 and 21, the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra will be joined by Ballet La Crosse and the La Crosse Dance Centre in performing waltzes by Johann and Josef Strauss. Pianist Bobby Levinger also returns home to play Sergei Prokofiev’s first piano concerto.
“We’ll be spending Christmas in Vienna, as we once again do our own re-creation of the Vienna Philharmonic New Year’s Day Concert, broadcast all over the world,” Platt said.
Steve Lippia sings Sinatra songs at the May 2 concert. The four finalists in the orchestra’s Rising Star Concerto Competition take the stage at the March 7 concert, which concludes with Beethoven’s fifth symphony.
