Michael Perry wears a lot of creative hats, including author, newspaper columnist, magazine writer, radio show host, playwright, storyteller, singer/songwriter and bandleader.
“You could argue that I’m not able to do anything completely,” Perry said in a recent phone interview.
Oh, yeah, add self-deprecating humorist to the hats he wears — he’s got three live comedy albums out.
La Crosse will get a great taste of Perry’s work in a short span. As part of the second annual Great River Writes series of events, a free staged reading of his theatrical adaptation of his breakthrough 2001 book, “Population: 485,” will be read Nov. 30 at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts, and the next afternoon Perry will be at the La Crosse Public Library for a free Great River Writes talk.
That evening after the library program, Perry and his band, The Long Beds, perform at The Root Note, and you can hear Perry every Saturday night as the host of “Tent Show Radio” on Wisconsin Public Radio.
It’s a lot of things to juggle, but for Perry it all comes back to writing.
“None of the other things, whether it’s the play or whether it’s the music, not of that happens if I’m not writing,” Perry said. “The music grew out of the books, the play grew out of the books, the radio show grew out of the book tours.”
Perry didn’t dream of becoming a writer in his youth. After growing up as a farm kid in New Auburn, Wis., he studied nursing in college in Wyoming, where he dabbled in what he described as “bad poetry” and cut an interesting figure, wearing his hair long and dressing “like a cross between John Cougar and Bono.”
“By the time I got out of college, I discovered I had a deep interest in writing, but I didn’t know what form it would be,” Perry said.
While working as a nurse after college, he discovered a friend earned $75 for writing a magazine article. Upon hearing that, Perry went to the Eau Claire library and dove into “Writer’s Market,” a thick annually published book that lists places that might buy your writing and has a thin section in the front that explains the mechanics of getting your work published.
His rural background was a big help in his success as a writer. The people he knew growing up couldn’t get by just on farming, so they did other things on top of that to make ends meet, such as driving a truck or logging. Writing, he found, was the same way.
“You’ve got to have a lot of irons in the fire,” Perry said. “I learned that from my blue-collar rural Wisconsin background. You just had to know how to hustle.”
Perry left his last “real job” in 1992, and since then he has established himself as a distinctive writer who finds beauty (and humor) in the struggles of everyday life, who understands that “art could have a little dirt on its boots.”
His foray into the musical world has perhaps been the most serendipitous part of Perry’s journey as a creative force. While some of the biggest influences on his writing career were songwriters, including John Prine, Steve Earle, Waylon Jennings and Lucinda Williams, Perry didn’t pick up a guitar until he was in his 30s, and then it was as a diversion from his literary labors.
In the midst of big book projects, he would take breaks to write songs -- and the beauty of that was it was something that could often be completed in relatively short order, while sometimes the book-writing process seemed like it might never end.
Perry had no intention of sharing the songs with the world, but then a musician friend of his convinced him to perform them at a local coffee shop. The prospect terrified Perry, but he went through with that first gig. His nerves quickened the song tempos noticeably, but it went well enough that he started doing more and now it’s something hard for him to imagine not doing.
“It’s just a joy to be able to do music, which is so much more about things happening in the present,” Perry said. “You write a book and it goes out and people read it and you’re not there — it’d be creepy if you were. With music, though, you get to have that experience and discovery with the audience in real time.”
Perry lucked out when he decided he wanted to record his first album of songs so he could sell CDs at his shows. Perry was writing at a coffee shop and started talking to a college kid. As it turned out, the young man had some home recording equipment and a willingness to help Perry out.
“I remember recording songs next to a pile of dirty laundry in his basement,” Perry said with a laugh, recalling his early work with Justin Vernon, who went on to great success with Bon Iver, Volcano Choir, Big Red Machine and other musical projects. “He was always tremendously talented. He played in my band for a little while, but found something better to do.”
Perry’s music taps into country (outlaw and otherwise) and folk, with a twist of rock. He’s working on his third album and has a crack band, the lineup of which is pretty fluid because of the busy schedules of some members — his keyboard player/guitarist, for example, runs sound for The National.
During his Great River Writes talk in La Crosse, Perry said audience interest will dictate the discussion’s direction. “I’m happy to talk about why I love writing, but I’m also willing to talk about survival and paying rent,” he said. “I just try to make sure people get what they want, and I also try to make it entertaining.”
Perry takes a similar approach when he puts on his musician hat. “We’re not trying to be rock stars,” he said. “We’re just trying to have a nice evening together.”
