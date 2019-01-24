ARCADIA — The organizers of Ashley for the Arts have been filling in pieces of the lineup in recent weeks and on Thursday revealed the name of Saturday night's headliner: Lady Antebellum.
The Grammy-winning country trio, which hit big in 2010 with "Need You Now" and was the first artist in history to win CMA single of the year awards in back-to-back years, plays at 10 p.m. Saturday at the annual festival, which runs Aug. 9-10 this year.
Previously announced parts of the lineup include Brothers Osborne at 10 p.m. Friday, Judah & the Lion at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Wisconsin native and recent finalist on "The Voice" Chris Kroeze at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Ashley for the Arts 01
ZZ Ward performs on the main stage during Ashley for the Arts on Friday afternoon in Arcadia.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 02
Concert goers approach the main stage before ZZ Ward begins their show on Friday during Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Right in the gut
James Recker, left, and his son Cameron Recker attempt to knock each other off inflatable pillars at the Ashley for the Arts inflatable park on Friday in Arcadia. The three-day festival concludes today at Veterans Memorial Park in Arcadia with a concert bill that features Andy Grammer and Rascal Flatts. For more photos, go to
. winonadailynews.com
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 04
ZZ Ward performs on the main stage during Ashley for the Arts on Friday afternoon in Arcadia.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 05
Concert goers set up their viewing spot before ZZ Ward begins their show on Friday during Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 06
A crowd gathers in front of the main stage at Ashley for the Arts before ZZ Ward takes the stage on Friday afternoon in Arcadia.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 07
ZZ Ward performs on the main stage during Ashley for the Arts on Friday afternoon in Arcadia.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 08
ZZ Ward performs on the main stage during Ashley for the Arts on Friday afternoon in Arcadia.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 09
Concert goers approach the main stage before ZZ Ward begins their show on Friday during Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 10
Sheila Hazelton paints at her stand on Friday during Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 11
ZZ Ward performs in front of a massive crowd on the main stage during Ashley for the Arts on Friday afternoon in Arcadia.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 12
ZZ Ward performs on the main stage during Ashley for the Arts on Friday afternoon in Arcadia.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 13
Concert goers approach the main stage before ZZ Ward begins their show on Friday during Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 14
A woman uses an umbrella to shield herself from the sun on Friday during Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Ashley for the Arts 15
ZZ Ward performs on the main stage during Ashley for the Arts on Friday afternoon in Arcadia.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Sights and sounds from Ashley for the Arts
Subscribe to Breaking News
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.