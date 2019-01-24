Try 1 month for 99¢

ARCADIA — The organizers of Ashley for the Arts have been filling in pieces of the lineup in recent weeks and on Thursday revealed the name of Saturday night's headliner: Lady Antebellum.

The Grammy-winning country trio, which hit big in 2010 with "Need You Now" and was the first artist in history to win CMA single of the year awards in back-to-back years, plays at 10 p.m. Saturday at the annual festival, which runs Aug. 9-10 this year.

Previously announced parts of the lineup include Brothers Osborne at 10 p.m. Friday, Judah & the Lion at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Wisconsin native and recent finalist on "The Voice" Chris Kroeze at 2 p.m. Saturday.

More details on the festival can be found at ashleyforthearts.com.

+15 From our files: 2018 Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Entertainment and county government reporter

Randy Erickson covers arts and entertainment and county government for the La Crosse Tribune. Contact him at 608-791-8219 or randy.erickson@lee.net.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.