LANSING, Iowa -- The premier of the short film, “The Burial,” will be screened at 7 p.m. Thursday at TJ Hunter’s in Lansing, hosted by Allamakee County Economic Development and Tourism.
The film was created by Jack Meggers, a 2017-2018 Iowa Arts Council Artist Fellow. Meggers is a Mason City native and Iowa State University graduate.
Last August, Meggers completed principal photography for his short film produced in and around Lansing. The natural beauty of the driftless area of Iowa is featured in this short film.
Since filming was completed, Meggers has been working on editing and finishing his film. He said he is excited to debut the film for many of the people who helped in its creation.
A Q&A session will follow the screening and will be attended by Meggers and lead actress Nokomis Leaman-Logsdon from New York City.
Parents of young children are cautioned: There is some adult language in the film.
The film follows Abby, a young woman of Native American and Caucasian descent (played by Leaman-Logsdon), as she returns to her childhood home in northeast Iowa.
After receiving word that her estranged father has passed away, she returns to settle her father’s affairs, only to fall in with some childhood friends and ignore her responsibilities. The group makes a startling discovery in the woods and must deal with the consequences of their poor decisions.
This screening is the first of two planned screenings. The second will be 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the State of Iowa Historical Museum auditorium in Des Moines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.