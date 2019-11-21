In a political environment that can feel divisive and dismal, the arts can offer new and hopeful ways of looking at the world. That's where Las Cafeteras comes in.
The Los Angeles-based Chicano alt-folk band, performing Saturday at Viroqua's Historic Temple Theatre, use its upbeat, infectious songs to connect people and communities.
In a reflection of its hometown's history of cultural fusion, the group sings in both Spanish and English, and uses traditional Latin American instruments such as the quijada (donkey jawbone) and cajón (a box-shaped instrument from Peru) to create music that blends hip-hop, blues and Afro-Cuban sounds.
While the music of Las Cafeteras is unrelentingly hopeful, band members aren't afraid to wade into the murky waters of modern politics. They got a shoutout last summer when then-Democratic National Committee Deputy Chairman Keith Ellison wore one of the group's shirts emblazoned with the slogan "Yo no creo en fronteras" or, in English, "I do not believe in borders."
President Donald Trump called out Ellison, and news outlets picked up the story, describing both Ellison and the band as everything from pro-open borders to communists to radical separatists.
But the one-day controversy, so typical of the 24-hour news cycle, missed what makes Las Cafeteras' message stand out from the noise of partisan politics.
It's a quality embodied by one of the group's best-known songs, "If I Was President."
In it, different singers address the hypothetical, putting forth presidential agendas that include free education, a living wage and clean water. Then the lyrics turn the question on the listener: "If you were president, what would you do?"
Instead of telling people "here's what's wrong with the world," the song asks, "What can you do to fix it? How do we, individually and together, create a better world starting in our own communities?"
It's an invitation to conversation that is a welcome remedy to gridlock and partisan divides — and it doesn't hurt that you can dance to it.
