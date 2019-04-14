La Crosse Community Theatre will hold auditions for its upcoming youth production, “Dr. Evil and the Basket of Kittens,” at 4 p.m. April 29 and 30 at Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 Front Street S.
Dr. Evil wants to destroy the world, but when a basket of kittens arrives on his doorstep, it’s his world that is turned upside down. The Council of Evil is set to arrive for the unveiling of Dr. Evil’s latest weapon. If the council finds him with the kittens, they may never support him. There is only one solution for Dr. Evil: destroy the kittens. You’ll be rooting for the little fur balls, but being bad has never been this much fun!
“Dr. Evil and the Basket of Kittens” will be directed by guest artist Stacy Bruemmer, who has been part of children’s productions in Denver and Lanesboro, Minn. She currently coordinates the theater education program at LTC and has directed the Theatre for Young Audience production the last two years.
Auditions are open for ages 8 to 18. There are roles available for boys and girls. A complete breakdown of roles available can be found online at www.lacrossecommunitytheatre.org/volunteer/audition. No experience is necessary. Signing up for auditions is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.
Performances are Fridays through Sundays, June 14-23. For more information, or to sign up for an audition, call 608-784-9292.
