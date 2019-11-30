LCT spreads cheer with 'Elf The Musical'

Stephanie Harter Campbell, who is directing La Crosse Community Theatre’s holiday production “Elf The Musical,” invites you to let go of the to-do list running through your mind and let this sweet story transport you.

Last Christmas, Harter Campbell’s first as a parent, she traveled a long distance to visit family, hauling baby gear and gifts. It was a more stressful Christmas than she had ever experienced.

“I watched my brother and sister-in-law working so hard to make it all just right for their four children (clearly more stressed than my husband and I) and I had to wonder: Is this what future Christmases hold for us? Is there a way to give peace and joy to our kids and to ourselves at the same time? Seems like we could all use a Buddy the Elf in our lives to remind us to live in the moment,” said Campbell said.

“I was incredibly excited when the rights became available to produce ‘Elf the Musical,’ ” said Grant Golson, producing artistic director of LCT. “It was a huge smash when it landed on Broadway in the Christmas season of 2010. It was such a hit with audiences that it returned to Broadway two years later.