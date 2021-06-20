Legendary New Haven nightspot reopening after year's closure

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — One of Connecticut’s legendary music clubs is reopening after a year-long closure due to the pandemic, with the help of the federal government.

Toad’s Place celebrated with its first live music, a jazz duo, Friday along with Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Rosa DeLauro. The club had been closed since March 2020. Blumenthal called the club “iconic."

Toad’s opened in the 1970s and has been a hot spot for local bands, but also has hosted acts such as the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, U2 and, more recently, Cardi B and Kendrick Lamar.

The club was awarded a $1 million grant through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program. Venues that lost at least 90% of their revenues during the pandemic are eligible.

DeLauro said the federal government has received about 13,000 applications for aid from entertainment venues and that it appears there is enough money to provide support to those that qualify.