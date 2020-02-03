Legends live on at Heider show in West Salem

Anyone who enjoyed the Ken Burns’ PBS “Country Music” documentary this fall might want to check out what’s going on in West Salem next Friday.
That’s when the songs and stories of Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and Dolly Parton will take center stage as the Heider Center welcomes the tribute show “Legendary Ladies of Country Music.”
According to vocalist Darcy Wood, who specializes in the music of Patsy Cline, this particular show is the vision of a fellow entertainer named Ben Hale.
He had worked with all three of these talented vocalists over the years even though they are based in different parts of the country. (Wood is Chicago-based while Nicole Kaplan is from Los Angeles and Kaylor Otwell works out of New York.)
Wood — who also tours with “The Lovettes,” a group that celebrates the songs of major female artists of the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s — had sung some Patsy Cline before. However, neither Otwell or Kaplan had the songs of Dolly Parton or Loretta Lynn in their repertoires. Despite that, Hale thought their voices would be perfect for what he had in mind.
“None of us had ever even met before,” Wood said, “but he trusted that everyone could fill their role. He put his faith in us and he knocked it out of the park. That first gig we met in a hotel room with the music director and worked on one of the hardest songs. Four hours later we did our first show and it blended perfectly. That usually doesn’t happen.”
Wood emphasized that the show is not an attempt at mimicry. “We don’t walk on stage trying to be these ladies,” she said. “We introduce ourselves, tell their stories and try to capture their essence. We do our best to get the phrasing and the intonation right. Our personalities shine through and we have fun on stage.”
A good tribute show, of course, needs more than vocalists. Wood had high praise for the musicians signed on for the Legendary Ladies tour. “These are all monster session players from Nashville,” she said. “These guys are heavy hitters with a steel guitar and upright bass. If you’re going to do a country show right you’ve got to have pedal steel and stringed instruments.”
Wood said the gratifying part of doing a show like this is what people say afterword. “We love it when people come up and say you sounded just like the original — you’ve reminded us of old memories and created new ones,” she said.
