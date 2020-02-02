Legends live on at Heider show

Anyone who enjoyed the Ken Burns’ PBS “Country Music” documentary this fall might want to check out what’s going on in West Salem next Friday.

That’s when the songs and stories of Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and Dolly Parton will take center stage as the Heider Center welcomes the tribute show “Legendary Ladies of Country Music.”

According to vocalist Darcy Wood, who specializes in the music of Patsy Cline, this particular show is the vision of a fellow entertainer named Ben Hale.

He had worked with all three of these talented vocalists over the years even though they are based in different parts of the country. (Wood is Chicago-based while Nicole Kaplan is from Los Angeles and Kaylor Otwell works out of New York.)

Wood — who also tours with “The Lovettes,” a group that celebrates the songs of major female artists of the ’40s, ’50s and ’60s — had sung some Patsy Cline before. However, neither Otwell or Kaplan had the songs of Dolly Parton or Loretta Lynn in their repertoires. Despite that, Hale thought their voices would be perfect for what he had in mind.