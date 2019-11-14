It’s an understatement to call Leyla McCalla — a multilingual singer who plays cello, tenor banjo and guitar — talented.
Saturday night, she’ll bring all that talent to the Page Theatre stage at St. Mary’s University in Winona, Minn.
Born in New York and raised in suburban New Jersey, McCalla has called New Orleans home since 2010. In her music, she draws on the sounds of her new city, drawing inspiration from Creole and Cajun traditions as well as her ancestral roots in Haiti.
McCalla is a former member of old-time string band the Carolina Chocolate Drops, which incorporates a wide range of African-American musical traditions to create music that’s both modern and steeped in history.
Her time spent with the Drops is evident on her newest album, “The Capitalist Blues.” McCalla addresses the current political environment with her new music, saying, “It feels like everyone’s in a pressure cooker in this country.” Her songs explore the tensions that exist at the intersection of music, politics, identity and power, all without sacrificing artistry or entertainment.
The album includes a wonderfully danceable cover of the 1930s Calypso classic “Money is King,” itself already a political statement.
McCalla adds a layer of contemporary commentary in the music video, available on YouTube. In it, a group of men in suits sits around a table smoking and drinking while playing Monopoly and Hungry Hungry Hippos. Intercut are shots of McCalla singing directly into the camera while a jewelry-encrusted white hand fondles and pinches her face.
The image is striking in the context of America’s fraught and ongoing conversation on race and power, a dialogue McCalla is sure to bring to her audience in Winona.
An hour before her Page Series performance, McCalla will offer a free demonstration and artist talk at SMU, offering community members an opportunity to learn more about her background and her art.
