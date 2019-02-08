When the stage lights darken, that’s when Lightwire Theater’s show begins.
During their performance on “America’s Got Talent” in 2012, the neon green eyes of a dinosaur glowed onstage. The dinosaur, with matching neon green lightsabers, fought two other dinosaurs wielding red lightsabers. Angular turquoise lines depicting two fighting dinosaurs eventually turned to red and then faded as they perished.
This performance, during a semi-finalist run on the TV show, was done by dancers wearing electroluminescent wire, or EL wire, that illuminates the dinosaurs. These sculptures required almost 200 hours to create from recycled materials like aluminum wire and PVC pipes. Dancers also wear battery packs, since their sculptures use 16 AA batteries for each performance.
Founders Ian Carney and Corbin Popp came up with Lightwire Theater’s concept when they danced in Twyla Tharp’s Broadway show, “Movin’ Out,” in 2002.
Having performed all over the world, the Lightwire Theater can add Viterbo University’s Fine Arts Center after the Feb. 16 show. At Viterbo, Lightwire Theater will present its original piece “Lightwire: The Show,” which explores a strange and fascinating new world in which birds grow to 16 feet tall, cats fight with light sabers, and 60 electroluminescent creatures light up the stage in a visually stimulating performance the whole family will enjoy.
Here are some excerpts of a chat with Eleanor Carney, a Lightwire Theater member and wife of co-founder Ian Carney, in which she talked with about telling stories through light and movement.
Q: There’s a Nola.com article on Lightwire Theater where the writer says that if he stretched the way you and your fellow dancers stretched, he would be hospitalized.
CARNEY: That’s funny. Dancers get that so much. People are like, “Oh my God, how do you do that?” Well, it’s something that is very natural for us. What’s kind of interesting and what people don’t realize: We make everything. We don’t farm it out to a big production company. We make all of our costumes. Ninety percent of it is recycled materials. We had a big election [in New Orleans] — a local election ... and the minute that runoff is over, we’re going to go all over the city and get posterboards, you know those “Vote for Me” [signs]. ... We use that for all of our shows. You’d be surprised. Fishing supplies, hunting supplies, sporting goods ... when you turn on the lights and you look at our [costumes] — “Oh my god, that’s what it is?”
We operate our own costumes. Each dancer is responsible for their own lights. There’s no additional tech crew. It’s the cast. You’re running off stage. You’re hitting that button ... Our 60-minute show is six people. And our 90-minute is eight people.
Q: How do you turn cardboard signs into costumes?
CARNEY: Well, they’re really great because they’re lightweight. My husband sculpts all of our creatures. He does it out of wire. Aluminum wire. The tough part about this stuff is that it’s got to hold up for hundreds and hundreds of shows, but it has to be light enough for a dancer. They can’t be a 100 pounds. People would be injured all the time. The poster board is wonderful. It bends beautifully. You can add heat to it and it will mold. And it can be sort of the glue that ties things together. When you have a wire frame, [cardboard] can fill in all of the places that are open. As we say often, there are a pair of bird legs and dinosaur legs in Wal-Mart or Home Depot. You can’t buy them, but they’re in there. You just have to know what things to buy. I always like to tell kids, we didn’t have a lot of money, but we just had a lot of creativity. And anyone can have that. It just takes imagination.
Q: The techniques that you use are fascinating because you are dancers, but this is an electrical based show. How do you mesh dancing and lighting together?
CARNEY: People ask us, what is your company about? How would you describe it? I say, well you know, it’s a combination of dance, puppetry and technology. We are dancers first by trade, and we predominately work with dancers from rather varied disciplines in the dance world. What really attracted me to this medium is the wire itself. We started playing around with it just for fun. We found out, wow, you can erase the dancer. So when I’m looking at a dinosaur or bird or whatever, I don’t see somebody in black behind it. You can really bring these things to life. And we kind of fell into puppetry. I guess I call myself a puppeteer now, but that was certainly not what I had on my radar. But yeah. We use dancers because our shows are movement based. They’re not dialogue based. Obviously, coming from a dance world, we know how to tell stories using our bodies. You have to be able to pick up the choreography [and] execute the choreography with the costume on. Or moving it in some other fashion. You also have to operate the lighting system. So the choreography has to be picked up pretty quickly and easily for you to do the rest.
Q: How do you not run into each other while performing onstage?
CARNEY: What we do is use our own lights backstage or if we use some from certain theaters, they’re kind of to our specifications. We put everything in the same position like if we are all blind. It’s set up in the same place. The choreography onstage and off stage is well rehearsed simultaneously. ... It does take a moment to get used to it.
Q: Do different cultures receive Lightwire differently, or do you get the same response?
CARNEY: The thing that separates us the most in this world is language. When you take that away from it and you’re just telling it through movement, that’s an international language. It is so interesting to hear people laugh at the same jokes in China and in South America or in Europe. Some audiences are more boisterous than others. Some cultures are more boisterous than others, but it’s so interesting that we bring the same shows to all these different cultures, and I would say it’s 99 percent received the same.
